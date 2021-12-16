Akshay Kumar praises 'Atrangi Re' co-star Sara Ali Khan on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar praised his co-star Sara Ali Khan's work in the movie 'Atrangi Re' on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

During a conversation, host Kapil Sharma asked Akshay's thoughts about the new age actors. Answering the same, he said that the new generation of actors are more prepared.

"I think these guys are more prepared. When we entered the industry, we did not have so much preparation. We were learning with experience. We gained our experience by doing 60 to 70 films but, when the new actors entered the industry, they already had that kind of experience."

He even praised Sara Ali Khan and stated that 'Atrangi Re' was her film: "Let me tell you, I have watched 'Atrangi Re'. She has done such a fantastic job in the film. I was taken aback. The whole film belongs to her, then to Dhanush and then to me. She has performed so brilliantly."

Akshay will appear as a special guest along with Sara Ali Khan and director Anand L Rai.

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.