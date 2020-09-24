Akshay Kumar's 'Into The Wild With Bear Grylls' episode creates history!

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar's adrenaline-pumping episode on 'Into The Wild With Bear Grylls' has created history. It has become the most-watched TV show of the year in the infotainment genre.

Also, it has emerged as the second most-watched ever in the history of the infotainment category. The show also generated 1.7 times more time spent per viewer as compared to other shows on the platform.

Over the launch weekend, Discovery Plus was the #1 trending app on the Indian Google Play Store and the #2 Entertainment app on Apple App Store. Discovery Plus also crossed 5Mn+ milestone on the Play Store as it also maintained its strong growth since its launch in March 2020.

The show created a huge buzz on social media with #KhiladiOnDiscovery reaching out to 1.31 billion individuals delivering 2.9 billion impressions.

'Into The Wild with Bear Grylls is a new format inspired by Man Vs Wild, which is one of the most-watched wilderness survival television series in the world.

In August 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi featured on the show and it hogged the maximum limelight and trended high on social media. The show with Bear Grylls has also hosted prominent celebrities in the past such as Barack Obama, Kate Winslet, Roger Federer, Julia Roberts amongst several others.

In March this year, Rajinikanth's episode was premiered. He shot for it in Karnataka`s Bandipur Tiger Reserve and National Park.

In the show, host Bear Grylls takes through the forest and shows the survival of the fittest theory in extreme conditions.