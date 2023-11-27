Albert Kabo Lepcha Lifts Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Trophy, Emerges Winner Despite Struggle With Hindi

New Delhi: Albert Kabo Lepcha from Kalimpong, West Bengal, who has won the trophy of the singing reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023’, opened up on his struggles because of his Hindi diction, explaining that it was very difficult for him.

The 27-year-old Albert never took professional training for music. After having impressed the audience and judges alike with some terrific performances and winning the OG singer of the week two times, Albert took home the coveted trophy, cash prize of Rs 10 lakh, and a car.

The top five finalists were Albert, Nishtha Sharma, Sneha Bhattacharya, Ranita Banerjee and Sonia Gazmer. Nishtha and Ranita were announced as the first and second runners-up respectively.

Talking to IANS, Albert shared about his training period: “I had to face a lot of struggles because of the Hindi pronunciation. I rote and sang. I used to repeatedly listen to the songs, then I used to get the correct pronunciations of the songs.”

“Since I have not done any formal training, I had to do a lot of hard work, and it was difficult for me,” he said.

Albert shared: “Whatever I do, I do it from my heart. And somehow I get good results of that.”

He is also grateful for the social media, and said: “It has given me lot of love. People share my videos and I am thankful to them. It has given me lot of importance.”

Albert said that he wants to be a good human being and a good singer in the next five years.

The episode was double the fun, as the judges Himesh Reshammiya, Anu Malik, and Neeti Mohan were joined by the evergreen Govinda, his wife Sunita Ahuja, and veteran actress Aruna Irani. It was co-hosted by Haarsh Limbachiyaa alongside Aditya Narayan.