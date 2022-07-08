NEW DELHI: Actor Alia Bhatt, who appeared as the first celebrity guest along with her 'Gully Boy' co-star Ranveer Singh, on Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee With Karan', spoke about how she is still on good terms with some of Ranbir Kapoor's exes and they all love her.

Karan, in the quirky rapid-fire round with Alia, asked, "Which statement sums you up better? How to stay friends with an ex? Or How to stay friends with your partner's ex?"

Alia, after thinking for a while, chose the second option and replied, " I think how to stay friends with your partner's ex. I am very, very good friends with his exes. Yeah and I love them both...And..the others, but I don't know them."

Before dating Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor was in a long-term relationship with Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. Alia shared a bond with both Katrina and Deepika and pictures of them spending time together surfaced on social media often. In fact, Alia is all set to be teaming up with Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's next road-trip film 'Jee Le Zara'.





ALIA BHATT-RANBIR KAPOOR LOVE STORY STARTED ON AN AEROPLANE



Speaking about her wedding, Alia spilled the beans about Ranbir Kapoor's hush-hush proposal during their visit together to Israel. When host Karan said that Ranbir and Alia's upcoming film, 'Brahmastra' was the 'product' of their love story, Alia, looking pretty in pink, admitted that "it was not meant to happen" if they did not take the flight to Israel's Tel Aviv on New Year.

She opened up that although her friends told her that she and Ranbir 'were totally going to get together', she wanted the process to 'happen naturally'. "We both talked about it on our flight to Tel Aviv to do a workshop on 'Brahmastra'. So, I remember him walking in and he was supposed to sit next to me. He sat next to me. Something got stuck in his seat, some malfunction was happening in his seat so they were going to move him to another seat. And I was like, 'Why is my dream getting shattered?' disclosed Alia.

"But then his seat got fixed, so he came and sat back. And then when we exchanged notes.." added Alia before going to explain that Ranbir was quite irritated that the seat had to "break down at that moment" when the duo were seated together 'nicely'.

Alia further said that the 'vibe' between her and Ranbir 'started from there only', remarking that the rest 'was history', flashing her adorable smile.



ALIA BHATT REVEALS HOW RANBIR KAPOOR PROPOSED HER WITH A RING

Alia further revealed how Ranbir had planned to propose her which absolutely blew away her mind, in a place that the star couple had a 'strong connection with'. Both Ranbir and Alia agreed to just 'go with the feeling'.

"That's exactly what he did. He didn't tell anyone, he just carried the ring and he did it in the most amazing place because it's a place that we both have a strong connection with, which is Masai Mara. And in the middle of the jungle, it was just amazing," confessed Alia. However, after the proposal Alia got the surprise of her life when Ranbir 'managed to take pictures' of the whole act, especially knowing Alia's love for pictures.

"What I didn't expect was he had planned our guide to take the pictures also. So after everything was over, I was still dealing with the shock and I was so emotional. He took pictures and I was like, "You managed to take pictures?" Because he knows how much pictures mean to me. It was too special," confessed Alia with a smile.

The pilot episode of the chat show was filled with fun and excitement, as the fans lauded the social media with their happy reactions to the conversations Karan had with his 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' star cast.

While Ranveer bagged the big gift hamper for winning the rapid-fire round with 71% votes of the live audience that were watching them playing the rapid-fire round live, Alia won the buzzer round against Ranveer.

Live TV