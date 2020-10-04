हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Parth Samthaan

Alvida, Anurag Basu: Parth Samthaan's emotional farewell post as he bids bye to 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'

'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' starred Parth Samthaan opposite Erica Fernandes, who played the role of Prerna Sharma

Alvida, Anurag Basu: Parth Samthaan&#039;s emotional farewell post as he bids bye to &#039;Kasautii Zindagii Kay&#039;
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@the_parthsamthaan

New Delhi: TV star Parth Samthaan has shared an emotional post on his last day of 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' shoot. Yes, you read that right! Parth aka Anurag Basu has bid bye to 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' and wrote, "One beautiful journey has ended."

In his post, Parth also added the title song of 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' in the background and wrote, "Today being the last of Kasautii, all I take along with me are Memories. Can’t thank enough to the team of Balaji Telefilms Limited and of course Ekta Kapoor ma'am for giving me this iconic character to play. Yes, it's true that every time we play a certain character, we take a part of it with us and it stays forever. Thank you to all the writers and creatives for making Anurag lovable, to all the directors for getting me into the skin of character ... my co-actors (best co-actors infact ) my Basu family, to all the technicians ...assistant directors, costume team, lightmen, spot! Had an amazing time at Balaji. Thank you for giving this amazing platform and making all the audiences love Anurag and last but not the least, a big thank you to all the fans who have supported, loved, made fan pages and kept motivating us. We are nothing without you. Will be back soon with a new journey ....until then - Alvida, Anurag."

Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

One beautiful journey has ended !Today being the last of Kasautii , all I take along with me are Memories can’t thank enough to the team of @balajitelefilmslimited and of course @ektarkapoor ma’am for giving me this iconic character to play  yes it’s true that every time we play a certain character , we take a part of it with us and it stays forever  thankyou to all the writers and creatives for making Anurag lovable , to all the directors for getting me into the skin of character ... my co-actors (best co-actors infact ) my Basu family  , to all the technicians ...assistant directors , costume team , lightmen , spot ! Had an amazing time at Balaji  thankyou @starplus team for giving this amazing platform and making all the audiences love Anurag  and last but not the least A big Thankyou to all the fans who have supported ,loved ,made fan pages and kept motivating us we are nothing without you  Will be back soon with a new journey ....until then —- -Alvida Anurag !

A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan) on

'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' starred Parth opposite Erica Fernandes, who played the role of Prerna Sharma. Aamna Sharif is seen as the prime antagonist Komolika. 

Ekta Kapoor's 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' started airing in 2018.

