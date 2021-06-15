Amid rape allegations, TV actor Pearl V Puri’s old video on respecting women goes viral!

New Delhi: TV actor Pearl V Puri was denied bail on June 11 after being arrested under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act for allegedly raping a minor girl. He will remain in judicial custody until June 15 as per a Times of India report.

Amid his minor rape case allegations, an old video of Pearl has been doing the rounds on social media in which the actor can be seen sharing his views on how important is it to respect women.

He said, “I salute all women, you deserve it,” he says adding that a person who doesn’t respect women, doesn’t deserve respect at all.”

In the video, he can be seen clicking pictures with his female fans and toddlers and having a great time with them all. He also showed his gratitude to his fans for bestowing so much love and affection on him.

The video is shared by one of his fans and he has also asked other fans to join the movement in order to get him justice.

He wrote, "He has always been a man of morals, dignity and integrity. Just few fake allegations and people are ignoring the fact that how he is just not capable of even thinking of doing anything bad. People are supporting him because they know him. And this is the time when he actually needs your love and support."

Regards from His Extended Family -PVPIANS

For the unversed, a Vasai Court, on June 5, had sent television actor Pearl V. Puri to 14 days' judicial custody. Puri was arrested on alleged charges of molesting and raping a five-year-old girl two years ago.

The 31-year-old 'Naagin 3' actor was booked by Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate, invoking charges of IPC Sec. 376 AB and POCSO Act, 4, 8, 12,19, 21 for the rape of the minor girl, said the officials.

Several celebrities showered support for the actor. Besides Karishma Tanna, producer Ekta Kapoor, actress Anita Hassanandani among others dismissed it as a false charge and backed the actor as innocent.