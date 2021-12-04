हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan breaks down on KBC 13 sets, reveals REAL reason behind turning quiz show host - Watch

Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda were in the hot seats while veteran actress turned politician Jaya Bachchan joined the fam-jam through video-conferencing. 

Amitabh Bachchan breaks down on KBC 13 sets, reveals REAL reason behind turning quiz show host - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's charismatic personality has always mesmerised his fans all over the world. As a quiz show host, Big B rules the game and his followers adore the way he connects with contestants on Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). In a recent family episode, he revealed the real reason behind him taking up the show. 

Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda were in the hot seats while veteran actress turned politician Jaya Bachchan joined the fam-jam through video-conferencing. 

On KBC 13, as the show completed 1000 episodes, Big B's daughter quizzed him on how he felt, to which he replied by narrating the reason why he decided to take up the offer to host a TV show.

Big B said, "Darasal, ikkis saal ho gaye hain. San 2000 mein iski shuruat hui thi. Aur uss samay humko pata nahi tha. Sab log keh rahe they ke aap film se television mein jaa rahe hain, bade parde se chhote parde par aa rahe hain, aapki image ko nuksaan hoga. Lekin humari apni kuch paristhitiyan aisi thi ke mujhe laga ke filmon mein kaam jo hai wohh mil nahi raha tha, lekin pehle broadcast ke baad jiss tarah ke reaction aane shuru hue, phir aisa laga ke puri duniya badal gayi hai."

He added, "Sabse achhi baat jo mujhe lagi woh yeh ki humare jitne bhi contestants aaye unse prati din, prati contestant se mujhe kuch na kuch seekhne ko mila."

Kaun Banega Crorepati is a game show based on the British TV programme titled 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?'. Big B has been associated with it for 12 seasons, and Shah Rukh Khan hosted season 3 of KBC. 

KBC was first telecast in India back in 2000, therefore this year it completes two decades of its successful innings on television. 

 

