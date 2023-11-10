Amitabh Bachchan Praises Allu Arjun For His Viral Hook Step, Says 'Zindagii Mein Humne Pehli Baar...'

New Delhi: National Award Film Winner Allu Arjun enjoys massive fandom across the nation. Reaching Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 episode, Amitabh Bachchan appreciated Allu Arjun's performance and the viral dance move that went viral, mentioning the actor's 2023 National Film Award for Best Actor.

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan showered Allu Arjun, the recipient of the National Film Award, with admiration and expressed his delight at how quickly his dance move from the song Srivalli went viral online.

For Rs 20,000, the contestant was asked: "Who was the recipient of the National Film Award for Best Actor in 2023?"

The options given were - Rajinikanth, Mammootty, Allu Arjun and Rishab Shetty. The correct answer was Allu Arjun.

Amitabh said: "Allu Arjun received the award for the film 'Pushpa: The Rise' which released in 2021. But the award wasn't given for two years on account of Covid which he was later given. Have you watched 'Pushpa'?" Contestant: "Yes sir".

The actor said: "Isn't it a lovely film? His acting was brilliant. For the first time in my life I witnessed something such as a slipper coming off, going viral. It came off while dancing." Contestant: "It's an iconic step." Big B: "And all the people who copied his dance step started by removing their slippers. 'Oops!’ Then they'd wear them and start walking. It became that popular." 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15' airs on Sony.

Javed Ali sings the song, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun. The song is from the action drama Telugu movie Pushpa: The Rise.