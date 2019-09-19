close

Jennifer Aniston

Aniston was told to lose 30 pounds for 'Friends' role

Actress Jennifer Aniston was forced to drop 30 pounds (14kg) in order to land her career launching role on "Friends".

Los Angeles: Actress Jennifer Aniston was forced to drop 30 pounds (14kg) in order to land her career launching role on "Friends".

In a new book released as part of the 25th anniversary of the iconic series, "Generation Friends: An Inside Look at the Show That Defined a Television Era", author Saul Austerlitz said Aniston was asked to slim down significantly in order to portray Rachel Green, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"She had to lose thirty pounds if she wanted to stay in Hollywood," Austerlitz says in his book. "Los Angeles was a tough place to be an actress -- it was a tough place to be a woman -- and Jennifer Aniston's agent was reluctantly leveling with her."

He added: "Aniston was hardly fat -- everyone could see she was beautiful -- but at the show she would one day become indelibly associated with, later made a point of noting, the camera added ten pounds."

Aniston had previously talked about the pressure she faced to be skinny in a 1996 cover story for Rolling Stone.

The "We're the Millers" star, now 50, appeared on the hit from 1994 until 2004.

