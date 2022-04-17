हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anita Hassanandani

Anita Hassanandani flaunts weight loss in hot monokini, chills in her bathtub: PICS

Last year, actress Anita Hassanandani and her businessman husband Rohit Reddy welcomed their son Aaravv.

Anita Hassanandani flaunts weight loss in hot monokini, chills in her bathtub: PICS
Pic Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Television star Anita Hassanandani set fire on Instagram with her latest clicks in a stunning monokini, bathtub photoshoot. On Saturday, she took to Instagram to share a couple of photos of her dressed in a black and red monokini and a sheer, white shrug. 

The actress mentioned that she had lost a bit of weight and joked that she felt like a Victoria Secret model because of that. Anita seemed to be posing her spacious bathroom before heading to the swimming pool while her son was sleeping and her husband was getting a massage. She revealed that the pictures were taken by her nanny who played the photographer.

Along with picture, she wrote in the caption, "Little weight loss and I’m posing like a Victoria secret model. Some raw unedited pre pool pics while Aaravv was asleep hubby was getting a massage had our Nanny play the photographer."

Take a look at her post:

 

Anita Hassanandani and businessman husband Rohit Reddy were blessed with their son Aaravv on February 9, 2021. The good news was shared by Rohit on social media. Aaravv also has a separate Instagram account that is handled by his parents.

Anita Hassanandani was first seen in 1999 release Taal in a small appearance. Later, she featured in a couple of Telugu and Tamil movies as well. However, it was in Balaji Telefilms' Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat, Kohi Apna Sa, Lavanya etc that she set her mark. 

She earned massive recognition in Ekta Kapoor's yet another TV production Kkavyanjali'. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Anita Hassanandanianita hassanandani picsAnita Hassanandani photos
Next
Story

Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut treats contestants with 'Dhaakad' teaser

Must Watch

PT17M23S

Ranbir-Alia's wedding celebration, Ranbir got a gift of 2.5 crores!