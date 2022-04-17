New Delhi: Television star Anita Hassanandani set fire on Instagram with her latest clicks in a stunning monokini, bathtub photoshoot. On Saturday, she took to Instagram to share a couple of photos of her dressed in a black and red monokini and a sheer, white shrug.

The actress mentioned that she had lost a bit of weight and joked that she felt like a Victoria Secret model because of that. Anita seemed to be posing her spacious bathroom before heading to the swimming pool while her son was sleeping and her husband was getting a massage. She revealed that the pictures were taken by her nanny who played the photographer.

Along with picture, she wrote in the caption, "Little weight loss and I’m posing like a Victoria secret model. Some raw unedited pre pool pics while Aaravv was asleep hubby was getting a massage had our Nanny play the photographer."

Take a look at her post:

Anita Hassanandani and businessman husband Rohit Reddy were blessed with their son Aaravv on February 9, 2021. The good news was shared by Rohit on social media. Aaravv also has a separate Instagram account that is handled by his parents.

Anita Hassanandani was first seen in 1999 release Taal in a small appearance. Later, she featured in a couple of Telugu and Tamil movies as well. However, it was in Balaji Telefilms' Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat, Kohi Apna Sa, Lavanya etc that she set her mark.

She earned massive recognition in Ekta Kapoor's yet another TV production Kkavyanjali'.