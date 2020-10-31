Anupamaa episode update: Anupamaa sets out to meet Kavya, Vanraj hides after spotting his wife

Mumbai: The titular character Anupamaa in Rajan Shahi's show of the same name is determined to not let the love that she had for her husband Vanraj weaken her. No matter what he tries, she will not give in. The depth of his betrayal only makes her stronger and Vanraj has now realised it too.

In the recent episode, when Anupamaa leaves with her friend Devika, Vanraj asks her where she is going, to this Anupamaa quickly says that he has lost all the rights to question her. But when she comes back, Vanraj had planned that he will not let her enter and make her beg. But when he shuts the door on her face, she patiently asked him to open the door and even said that if he wants to do this, then she will also create a scene. At the same time, Baa, Babuji and Mamaji enter the living room. Vanraj gets scared of Anupamaa's reaction and lets her in. This was Anupamaa's first war against him and she won it bravely.

Even Samar assured Anupamaa that he will always support his mother and even confronted Nandini about her not discussing Vanraj and Kavya's affair with him. Nandini apologised to him, but Samar is not ready to listen. In the upcoming episode, Nandini will apologise to Anupamaa and even disclosed about Vanraj and Kavya's secret wedding plan to her. Anupamaa then leaves to meet Kavya, and Vanraj who was already there hides seeing her.

Will Anupamaa see Vanraj? How will Kavya react on seeing Anupamaa? What will she tell her? And will Vanraj's family get to know about his affair? To see what happens next don't forget to watch "Anupamaa".

It features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskaan Bamne, Arvind Vaidya, Alpana Buch, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah and Anagha Bhosale.

Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi, "Anupamaa" airs at 10 pm. on Star Plus.