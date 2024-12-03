Anupamaa: Gaurav Khanna Confirms His Exit From The Show; Says Anuj’s Chapter Is Closed

Mumbai: This is indeed shocking for all the Anupamaa show lovers. In a surprising revelation, Gaurav Khanna, who played the beloved character Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa, confirmed his departure from the show. The actor, whose portrayal became a fan favourite, shared his thoughts in an interview with ETimes, addressing his character’s end and its impact on the storyline following the show’s 15-year leap.

Speaking about his exit, Gaurav said, “So, for now, Anuj’s chapter is closed, but I see it as a comma, not a full stop. If the story demands and my schedule allows, I’d be happy to return.” He revealed that his role was originally planned as a three-month cameo but ended up lasting over three years, becoming a defining moment in his career. “That kind of love is rare, and I can’t thank my fans enough for it,” he added.

Addressing rumours of a tiff with his co-star Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav dismissed the speculation. “I don’t engage in retaliatory interviews or respond to rumours. What matters is the work we’ve created together. I’ve always focused on my craft, and what happens beyond the ‘action’ and ‘cut’ is secondary.”

Fans of the show are indeed disappointed over Anuj’s exit, as the character was pivotal in redefining Anupamaa’s journey. Anuj and Anupamaa’s relationship brought fresh depth to the storyline, making it a celebrated track. Before Gaurav’s departure Susdhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, and Nidhi Mehta also left the show.

As Anupamaa leaps 15 years, the show has lost its charm, and the makers are trying to hold the audiences like the way when it began.