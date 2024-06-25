Anupamaa Serial Spoiler: Anuj To Finally Break His Ties With Shruti?

New Delhi: Anupamaa serial spoiler June 25: In today's episode of Rupali Ganguly's show, Anupamaa is shattered and angry at Shruti for destroying her professional career in the cockroach fiasco. Shruti is adamant about having Anuj in her life matter what and has no regrets about what she did with Anupamaa. Shruti alleged Anu of snatching Anuj, while Anu reprimanded that she had to face the repercussions of what she did to her. However, Anupamaa fails to bring out her truth as she cares for Aadhya and Anuj. She doesn't want their lives to be spoiled as all she wants is their happiness.

Anupamaa is heartbroken to know Shruti's truth but decides to not reveal it to anyone. In the upcoming promo, Yasheep confronts Anupamaa about not taking any action against Shruti's wrong deeds. She tells him that if she tells the world the truth about Shruti, her Aadhya and Anuj will be deeply hurt and she doesn't want that. Both Anu and Yashdeep are unaware of Anuj overhearing the conversation between them.

Anu sees Anuj that he has learned about Shruti's truth and goes to confront her, Anu runs behind to insist not to create any scene as she wants Dimpy and Titu to get married peacefully. It is claimed that Anuj will lose his calm over Shruti and break his ties with her. While he will also ask his daughter Aadhya to choose between him and Shruti. Is this the end of Shruti's stint in the show? And hope for all MaAn fans to witness their romance rekindle.

