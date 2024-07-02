Advertisement
ANUPAMAA SERIAL SPOILER

Anupamaa Serial To Take A Big Leap? Anuj Kapadia's New Look Goes Viral

Anupamaa serial to have a major leap? Fans speculate as Anuj Kapadia aka Gaurav Khanna's new look gets leaked online.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Jul 02, 2024, 11:41 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Anupamaa Serial To Take A Big Leap? Anuj Kapadia's New Look Goes Viral Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Anupamaa serial is going through major twists and turns. Rupali Ganguly's show is all set to take another major leap as Anuj Kapadia's new look goes viral. There is a huge speculation that Rajan Shahi is planning another big leap in the Anupamaa show. Currently, Anuj is insisting that Anupamaa give their relationship another chance as she left them five years ago after Choti aka Aadhya alleged that she doesn't love and care for her and is a bad mother.

Aadhya even now hates her mom but Anuj is adamant about having Anu back in his life. The show had a 5-year leap a few months back and the TRP had hit the sky and now it will be interesting if once again the leap will bring the makers desired traction or not.

Is this Anuj Kapadia's new look after the leap in the show?

Anuj's long hair look has been spreading like fire on the internet, and show lovers are curious to know if this will be his new look. Anuj looks homeless and heartbroken, he dons long hair and has a sad face. And going by the picture fans are speculating that once again the makers have not reconciled MaAn. 

Shruti aka Sukirti Kandpal exits Anupamaa show?

There are reports doing the rounds that Shruti will soon exit the show. Reacting to the ongoing rumours of her exit, Sukriti told Pinkvilla that her track of Shruti is concluded.

