Anupamaa spoiler: Pakhi threatens Adhik to 'end her life'

It was seen that both Pakhi and Adhik are continuously fighting and Anupamaa and Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) are trying their best to resolve the fights. 

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 16, 2022, 03:16 PM IST|Source: IANS
New Delhi: Rupali Ganguly-starrer 'Anupamaa' is going to witness an interesting twist as Pakhi (played by Muskaan Bamne) decides to take an extreme step and sends a voice message to her husband Adhik (Adhik Mehta) threatening him that she will take her life if he leaves her.

It was seen that both Pakhi and Adhik are continuously fighting and Anupamaa and Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) are trying their best to resolve the fights. However, nothing seems to be working even Anupamaa was blamed by Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) for ignoring him and their daughter Anu (Asmi Deo).

Now, Anupamaa decides to start paying attention to her married life and her younger daughter Anu. She takes her out for a trip and they both play games, and dance together.

On the other hand, Adhik is horrified with Pakhi's voice message. She says: "It is fine if you want to stay away from me but I can't live without you." She asserts: "If anything happens to me and I take my life, only you will be responsible."

Adhik and his family get worried about what Pakhi will do next. She locks herself in her room and the entire family requests her to come out.

'Aupamaa' airs on Star Plus.

