Archana Puran Singh to quit The Kapil Sharma Show? Actress hits back rumours!

New Delhi: The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to come back on the small screen and the rumours are rife that Archana Puran Singh, who is special judge at the show may not come back for the upcoming season as she is busy shooting for a web series.

However, Archana call all these murmurs baseless and is all set to be a part of the show again.

“I am not aware of any such development. I am going to be part of the show in its upcoming season. Last year, too, such rumours had started when I was shooting for a film. This year, too, I was shooting for a series and people have assumed that I would quit the show. There is no truth to these rumours,” Archana told ETimes.

Talking about her love for The Kapil Sharma Show, the actress added, “I enjoy the humour and watch actors perform on stage. It is entertaining and the fact that Kapil chose me to be part of the show, is great. I look forward to be part of the upcoming season, too."

Archana also revealed that both her sons - Aryamann and Ayushmann, want to make a career in acting and are working hard and giving auditions. “Yes, they are working hard and like other normal youngsters, giving auditions. In fact, my older one has given many auditions and I can say that he is struggling to get a good work assignment. Also, it is easy to say that an actor's son or daughter gets work easily but that's not the case here. I am proud that my sons are working hard and haven't been given any special treatment because they come from a filmi background. Hopefully, they will soon crack this and start their journey in showbiz.”