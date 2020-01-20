हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sidharth Shukla

Asim Riaz to Sidharth Shukla in 'Bigg Boss 13': 'Aankhein noch dunga'

"Bigg Boss 13" contestants Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla have managed to grab eyeballs once again with the promo clip of a testosterone-filled fight in the upcoming episode of the reality show.

Asim Riaz to Sidharth Shukla in &#039;Bigg Boss 13&#039;: &#039;Aankhein noch dunga&#039;
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

Mumbai: "Bigg Boss 13" contestants Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla have managed to grab eyeballs once again with the promo clip of a testosterone-filled fight in the upcoming episode of the reality show.

In the promo clip of the show, Sidharth is seen getting into a heated argument with Asim, who is the "sanchalak" (coordinator) of this week captaincy task.

In the task, contestants have to sit on a merry-go-round and the last one who stands up wins the task. Vishal Aditya Singh, Arti Singh and Shehnaz Gill are the last three contestants sitting on the ride.

Sidharth sees Vishal getting up. He then tells Asim, who puts a blind eye to it.

Angry at Asim being biased, Siddharth accuses him of letting Vishal continue the task, reports bollywoodlife.com.

Amidst the heated conversation, Asim pushes Sidharth and says: "Aankhein noch dunga. (Will gouge out your eyes)".

Following which, Sidharth yells and questions Asim as to why he pushed him.

 

Tags:
Sidharth ShuklaBigg Boss 13asim riazSalman Khan
Next
Story

Madhurima on ‘Bigg Boss 13': Always provoked by Vishal, others

Must Watch

PT7M6S

BJP to get new president today, JP Nadda may succeed Amit Shah