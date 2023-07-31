trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2642882
Actress Urvashi Rautela Picks Pawan Kalyan Over YS Jagan As Preferred Leader

When a fan asked Urvashi to choose between Pawan Kalyan and YS Jagan, the actress retweeted the question and she unequivocally chose Pawan Kalyan. Her endorsement echoed the sentiments of many who see Pawan Kalyan as a beacon of hope and a leader capable of bringing about positive change in the political landscape.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 08:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Actress Urvashi Rautela Picks Pawan Kalyan Over YS Jagan As Preferred Leader Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Urvashi Rautela has taken to Twitter to interact with fans. A fan posed a challenging political question that has set the platform ablaze. In a recent episode of #AskUrvashi on Twitter, the talented actress Urvashi was posed with a challenging question from a devoted fan. The fan asked her to choose between the two charismatic political figures, Pawan Kalyan and YS Jagan, both vying for the chief minister's chair in Andhra Pradesh.

When the fan asked Urvashi to choose between Pawan Kalyan and YS Jagan, the actress retweeted the question and she unequivocally chose Pawan Kalyan. Her endorsement echoed the sentiments of many who see Pawan Kalyan as a beacon of hope and a leader capable of bringing about positive change in the political landscape. 


We can definitely say that Urvashi would love to see once Pawan Kalyan as the CM of Andhra Pradesh. Urvashi was recently seen setting the stage on fire with her sensous dance moved along side Pawan Kalyan, for 'Bro: The Avtar', recently Urvashi Rautela fans were also arrested for pouring milk and throwing cash in the theatres while she dazzled ond the screen.
 

