Ayushmann, Ananya Praises IBD 3 Contestant Shivam Wankhade, Compares Him With Legendary Actor Govinda

New Delhi: This Sunday, get ready for a dhamakedaar episode of Sony Entertainment Television’s home-grown reality show format India's Best Dancer 3. Its ‘Dream Girl Special’ - filled with entertainment, laughter, and dance will be graced by the star cast of the much-awaited film, Dream Girl 2, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday. Making it a dreamy extravaganza, the contestants will impress the judges and special guests with their awe-inspiring dance moves.

One of the highlights of the episode will be contestant Shivam Wankhade and choreographer Vaibhav Ghuge’s hysterical dance act to the iconic song "Gandi Baat" (From R…Rajkumar). Following Shivam's performance, Ayushmann Khurrana will compare Shivam to the renowned actor Govinda, remarking, "We have seen the combination of Comedy and Bollywood in dance through Kamal Hassan Sir & Govinda Sir’s performances. It felt like I saw glimpses of Govinda Sir through your performance. The jugalbandi between you two was fab. The comedy was amazing, and it was a highly entertaining act."

Ananya Panday expressed her admiration for the duo, stating, "I have seen Vaibhav perform in a lot of shows, he is a solid performer, but Shivam is so cute. I love the song and for me, I enjoy it when dancers have fun during their performance."



Showering Shivam with praise and highlighting his impeccable dance technique, Judge Geeta Kapoor added, saying, "Shivam, you perform with speed, and with that, you give expressions. You have style and the mixture is so perfect. When I see you dancing, I feel proud that I'm from a Bollywood background. You are getting better and better every day. The entire act was outstanding.”

Sonali Bendre commends the duo for consistently delivering new and captivating performances while emphasizing the need for expression in storytelling. She remarks, "Fantastic! Vaibhav and Shivam, every week you bring us something new. Dance technique and expression are important and the way you guys express and narrate the story through your choreography is just brilliant. I have huge respect for your jodi. Hats off."

