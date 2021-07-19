Balika Vadhu 2 trailer: New Anandi revealed, other deets inside!

New Delhi: Get ready to witness the second season of your favourite show Balika Vadhu.

Yes, you read that right!

Soon you will be able to see Balika Vadhu 2 on Colors as the makers have released the first trailer of the show. It will start from 9th August at 8pm only on Colors.

Sharing all the deets of the show, he posted the trailer on Instagram and wrote, “Baal Vivah ki iss kupratha ka abhishaap apni maa ki kokh mein hi jhelna pada nanhi si Anandi ko! Issi kupratha ko mitaane laut aayi hai ek nayi Balika Vadhu! #BalikaVadhu2, 9th August se Mon-Fri raat 8 baje se sirf #Colors par.

#BV2..”

The trailer starts with two men fixing the marriage of a baby girl even before she was born. The baby is then shown growing into a toddler while her future has already been fixed.

The show will feature young actors including- Shreya Patel and Vansh Sayani. It will also have Riddhi Nayak Shukla, Ketki Dave, Seema Mishra, Anshul Trivedi, Supriya Shukla among others.

For the unversed, the first season of 'Balika Vadhu' was one of the most-loved TV shows of all times. In the earlier season, which was aired in 2008, the show featured Sidharth Shukla, Avika Gor, Neha Marda, Pratusha Banerjee, amongst others.