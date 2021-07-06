हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nikki Tamboli

Nikki Tamboli wants to romance Sidharth Shukla onscreen, calls him a ‘perfect co-star’!

Nikki Tamboli is currently flooded with work post her stint in the reality show Bigg Boss 14. The beautiful diva whose plate is full of upcoming projects wants to romance the TV heartthrob Sidharth Shukla.

Nikki Tamboli wants to romance Sidharth Shukla onscreen, calls him a ‘perfect co-star’!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Nikki Tamboli is currently flooded with work post her stint in the reality show Bigg Boss 14. The beautiful diva whose plate is full of upcoming projects wants to romance the TV heartthrob Sidharth Shukla.

Yes, you read that right. Well, ETimes quoted Nikki as saying in one of the interviews that she feels that her onscreen chemistry with Sidharth will be amazing and also went on calling him a perfect co-star. 

Elaborating further about her wish, and heaping more praises on Sid, Nikki said,“I have always been a huge fan of Sidharth. He is a perfect co-star and an amazing human being. I’d love to share the screen space with Sidharth. I’m a big fan of his work. I’m sure we’d make an amazing pair."  

For the unversed, Nikki was Sidharth’s one of the favourite students during his stint in the reality show, where Sid was as one of the Toofani seniors along with Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan in season 14 of Bigg Boss. 

Nikki and Sidharth’s camaraderie was much-talked-about during the show as Sid was often seen helping and guiding Nikki even when all the other housemates were against her. 

The Bigg Boss 14 runner-up recently participated in a reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 alongside her former contestants Abhinav Shukla, and Rahul Vaidya in Cape Town, South Africa. 

On the work front, Tamboli's music video with Millind Gaba titled Shanti was released recently and the actress is getting praised from one and all. 

Nikki whose kitty is full of numerous projects was also seen with Tony Kakkar for their song ‘Number Likh.’ It is also creating waves among their fans. The song has already made 33 million views on their official YouTube channel and was also topping the music chart for weeks.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Nikki TamboliSidharth Shuklaonscreen coupleTV heartthrobTony KakkarNumber Likh
Next
Story

Exclusive: I was discovered on Facebook, by chance: Shaadisthan actress Medha Shankar

Must Watch

PT17M56S

Union Cabinet reshuffle: What is in PM Modi's mind on Cabinet 2.0?