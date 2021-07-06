Nikki Tamboli wants to romance Sidharth Shukla onscreen, calls him a ‘perfect co-star’!

New Delhi: Nikki Tamboli is currently flooded with work post her stint in the reality show Bigg Boss 14. The beautiful diva whose plate is full of upcoming projects wants to romance the TV heartthrob Sidharth Shukla.

Yes, you read that right. Well, ETimes quoted Nikki as saying in one of the interviews that she feels that her onscreen chemistry with Sidharth will be amazing and also went on calling him a perfect co-star.

Elaborating further about her wish, and heaping more praises on Sid, Nikki said,“I have always been a huge fan of Sidharth. He is a perfect co-star and an amazing human being. I’d love to share the screen space with Sidharth. I’m a big fan of his work. I’m sure we’d make an amazing pair."

For the unversed, Nikki was Sidharth’s one of the favourite students during his stint in the reality show, where Sid was as one of the Toofani seniors along with Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan in season 14 of Bigg Boss.

Nikki and Sidharth’s camaraderie was much-talked-about during the show as Sid was often seen helping and guiding Nikki even when all the other housemates were against her.

The Bigg Boss 14 runner-up recently participated in a reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 alongside her former contestants Abhinav Shukla, and Rahul Vaidya in Cape Town, South Africa.

On the work front, Tamboli's music video with Millind Gaba titled Shanti was released recently and the actress is getting praised from one and all.

Nikki whose kitty is full of numerous projects was also seen with Tony Kakkar for their song ‘Number Likh.’ It is also creating waves among their fans. The song has already made 33 million views on their official YouTube channel and was also topping the music chart for weeks.