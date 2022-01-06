Balika Vadhu's Anandi aka Avika Gor's bikini pics from Maldives vacay go viral!

New Delhi: Popular television actress Avika Gor of Balika Vadhu fame is an avid social media user. She recently dropped a throwback picture from her Maldives vacay and needless to say that it was gone viral on the internet.

Avika Gor looks smouldering in a blue bikini set as she dives underwater for snorkeling.

The actress became a household name after playing Anandi in Balika Vadhu - a show based on child marriage. She earned her stardom with the show and slowly moved to regional movies.

The 24-year-old actress has also worked in some South movies such as Uyyala Jampala, Cinema Choopistha Mava and Raju Gari Gadhi 3 amongst others. She made her Tollywood debut with Uyyala Jampala in 2013.

She even bagged a SIIMA Award for Best Female Debut (Telugu) at the 3rd South Indian International Movie Awards for her role in the film Uyyala Jampala.