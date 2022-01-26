BB 15: Evicted contestant Rakhi Sawant asks paparazzi ‘how's my husband', they reply ‘ekdum kadak’!

NEW DELHI: Actor Rakhi Sawant was spotted outside her gym on Wednesday morning and had all smiles for the paparazzi. Her husband Ritesh was also spotted along with her and the duo posed for the paps.

Later during a fun-talk with the photographers, Rakhi asks, “Kaisa hai mera pati?”

“Ekdum kadak,” the paparazzi told her in unison. They also called them a nice pair. In order to keep everyone entertained, Rakhi asked her husband, “Six pack banane hain, gym kab join karoge?"

Ritesh told her that he will join the same gym as hers from the next day itself, however, they will not visit the gym together. She told him he needs to gain six pack abs just like Umar Riaz, who was also a contestant on Bigg Boss 15.

For the unversed, this was the first time when the paps clicked the couple together as Ritesh’s identity was kept under the wraps and was only revealed on the Bigg Boss 15 show when Rakhi made her wild card entry along with him.

Earlier in the day, Rakhi was spotted outside her gym post her workout session. And that was the time, she revealed that she got evicted from the show last night.

The videos were shared by celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his Instagram handle.

Currently, the housemates who are still fighting for the trophy include – Pratik, Nishant, Rashami, Shamita, Karan and Tejasswi.

Who will take the trophy home, well only time will tell?

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 15 will be happening on Jan 29 and 30 January, at 8pm only on Colors.

Till then, stay tuned and keep watching this space for all the updates related to Bigg Boss 15.