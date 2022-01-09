हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Geeta Kapur

BB 15: Geeta tears up everyone's 'Ticket To Finale' pic, claims Nishant, Rakhi are winners

The upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' will see some entertaining moments as several connections are entering to support the contestants.

BB 15: Geeta tears up everyone&#039;s &#039;Ticket To Finale&#039; pic, claims Nishant, Rakhi are winners
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' will see some entertaining moments as several connections are entering to support the contestants.

Among them one is choreographer Geeta Kapur, who lends her support to Nishant Bhat. In one of the tasks, Geeta tears up everyone's 'Ticket To Finale' photo and claims no one has really earned it except Rakhi Sawant and Nishant Bhat.

Geeta's said: "I think no one has really earned Ticket to Finale for themselves except Rakhi and that Nishant Bhat is more deserving than all others ticket to finale winners."

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Geeta is entering the house with other connections including Divya Aggarwal, who would enter to show her support towards Karan Kundrra, Neha Bhasin for Shamita Shetty and Rahul Mahajan for Rakhi Sawant.

A task is given to the supporters wherein they were asked to tear off the photo reels of the Ticket To Finale holders and replace one with Devoleena, Nishant or Pratik who aren't in the race.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Geeta KapurChoreographerTicket to FinaleBigg Boss 15Salman KhanRakhiNishant
Next
Story

BB15: ‘Umar Riaz was evicted because of extreme aggression’ says Gauhar Khan, targets Karan Kundrra too

Must Watch

PT9M58S

Railway Board approves levying user charges - Watch One Minute One News