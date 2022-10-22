NewsEntertainmentTelevision
BB 16: Shalin Bhanot's 'suffer ladka hi jyada karta hai' catches attention, fans feel for him after Soundarya's allegation

Gautam & Shalin's friendship also went downhill with Soundarya Sharma's instigation. For the initiated, in the first week, Soundarya gave a peck on Shalin's cheeks & Shalin reciprocated the gesture a week later.

New Delhi: Last week was a roller coaster ride for one of the most talked-about faces of this year's Bigg Boss season, Shalin Bhanot. 

Earlier Shalin received severe punishment as Archana accused him of pushing her during the task ( probably they haven't seen earlier seasons), later during Weekend Ka Vaar, Shalin was reprimanded by Sumbul's father, for which the makers received massive criticism as Sumbul herself accepted, Shalin had no role to play & they still continue to be friends.

Gautam & Shalin's friendship also went downhill with Soundarya Sharma's instigation. For the initiated, in the first week, Soundarya gave a peck on Shalin's cheeks & Shalin reciprocated the gesture a week later.  In no time some of the viewers called Shalin out for kissing without consent but Shalin put across a strong message loud & clear. 

'Hamesha mard hi bura Banta hai', he was overheard as he walked around the house upset. But he has also said on occasions that if a girl can, so can a guy, we're all equals.

The netizens agreed with Shalin & also called out Soundarya Sharma's pseudo-feminism because it was she who first kissed Shalin, after Soundarya, confided to Bigg Boss during a Gossip task yesterday that she didn't approve of the kiss.

