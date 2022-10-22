BB 16: Shalin Bhanot's 'suffer ladka hi jyada karta hai' catches attention, fans feel for him after Soundarya's allegation

New Delhi: Last week was a roller coaster ride for one of the most talked-about faces of this year's Bigg Boss season, Shalin Bhanot.

Earlier Shalin received severe punishment as Archana accused him of pushing her during the task ( probably they haven't seen earlier seasons), later during Weekend Ka Vaar, Shalin was reprimanded by Sumbul's father, for which the makers received massive criticism as Sumbul herself accepted, Shalin had no role to play & they still continue to be friends.

Gautam & Shalin's friendship also went downhill with Soundarya Sharma's instigation. For the initiated, in the first week, Soundarya gave a peck on Shalin's cheeks & Shalin reciprocated the gesture a week later. In no time some of the viewers called Shalin out for kissing without consent but Shalin put across a strong message loud & clear.

'Hamesha mard hi bura Banta hai', he was overheard as he walked around the house upset. But he has also said on occasions that if a girl can, so can a guy, we're all equals.

The netizens agreed with Shalin & also called out Soundarya Sharma's pseudo-feminism because it was she who first kissed Shalin, after Soundarya, confided to Bigg Boss during a Gossip task yesterday that she didn't approve of the kiss.

Read the comments:

#Soundarya kissed shalin and than shalin kissed soundarya

But pura blame @BhanotShalin pe daal dia soundarya ne #ShalinBanot was so right "k kuch b ho toh suffer ladka hi jyda krta h" bhale galti kisiki b ho #biggboss #biggboss16 — shubhi (@shalin_big_fan) October 21, 2022

#Soundarya is such a flipper kaise saara blame #ShalinBanot pe daal dia #ShalinBanot was right "kuch b ho toh suffer ladke ko hi krna padta hai" #biggboss #biggboss16 — riya sen (@shalin_fanpage) October 21, 2022

#ShalinBanot ne humesha se bola hai, guy is the one who suffers more

Bhale galti ladki ki ho fir b ladka hi suffer krta h

Same in soundarya's case ab usne sab #ShalinBanot pe daal dia

Kiss toh usne b ki thi na ? #Biggboss #Biggboss16 — akash gupta (@shalinfanclub) October 21, 2022

#Manya also admts that #Shalin huggd her svrl times but she nvr felt anything bad.



Ppl like Sndrya do the character assasination of a man for their own benefit & ppl only blame the man.@ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND #BBKingShalin #BiggBoss16 #BB16 #ShalinBhanot — (@Ruqz16) October 20, 2022



