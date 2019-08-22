Bethenny Frankel to leave 'Real Housewives Of New York'

Los Angeles: Bethenny Frankel will reportedly exit American reality TV series "The Real Housewives of New York".

Frankel first joined the series when it premiered in 2008 before exiting the series in 2010 during the show's third season.

She then rejoined the show during its seventh season in 2015 and has been with it since. She has also made guest appearances on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" and starred in the spinoff shows "Bethenny Ever After" and "Bethenny & Fredrik".

"I have decided to leave the 'Housewives' franchise to explore my next chapter," Frankel said in a statement to variety.com.

"It's time to move on and focus on my daughter, my philanthropy and my production partnership with Mark Burnett, producing and starring in shows which represent a shift in the conversation for women.

"With the changes in modern culture, I want to highlight the strength, confidence and unstoppable power that women have. My experience at Bravo has been an incredibly magical ride. I am so grateful to them for highlighting my entrepreneurialism and allowing me to pave the way for many women to achieve their goals. I am excited for my future. The best is yet to come."