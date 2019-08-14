'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain', August 13, recap: Vibhuti wants Angoori's father to stay with him

In the earlier episode of 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain', Anita and Vibhuti go to Tiwari’s house for dinner. They praise Angoori’s food and she says that she learnt it from her father. Anita, meanwhile, wishes someone like Angoori’s father lived with her too. Later, Angoori’s father shows up as he gets a call from the police commissioner to repay a Rs 5 lakh loan. Angoori's father tells her that he is not feeling well but refuses to stay with them. After which, Vibhuti takes him to his house.

In Tuesday's episode, Angoori is upset that her father went to live with Vibhuti. She is also upset with Tiwari for not insisting on having her father in the house. When Tiwari asks for food, Angoori says he will get food once he brings Angoori’s father back home. Tiwari decides to go and bring back Angoori’s father.

Anita is upset after Angoori’s father keeps eating food from his house. When Tiwari shows up she tries to make him take back Angoori’s father. He refuses to leave because Tiwari doesn’t want him in the house. Tiwari asks Angoori’s father to come back to the house. However, Vibhuti stops Angoori’s father from leaving.

Vibhuti says he is like a son to Angoori’s father. Angoori’s father says that Vibhuti is like a pet dog who loves him unconditionally. Tiwari gets slapped by Angoori’s father and leaves the house. Later, Vibhuti tells Angoori that he wants her father to live with him because he misses having his own father.

Saxena shows up and says New Zealand’s cricket team also is missing the middle order. Tiwari explains that Saxena is affected by India’s loss in the World Cup. Back at Anita’s house, Angoori’s father buys fruits worth two thousand from Tika. He also asks Tika and Malkhan to buy alcohol and snacks for him and makes Anita pay for it.

Happu Singh is at the police station. The commissioner asks him if he has any leads on Angoori’s father. Just then the commissioner gets a call saying Angoori’s father was seen in Modern Colony. The commissioner sends Happu Singh to arrest him. Will Angoori’s father end up in jail? Stay tuned to find out.

