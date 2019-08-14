'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain', August 14, preview: Will Anita help Angoori’s father escape the police?

In Tuesday's episode of 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain', Angoori gets upset as her father decides to stay with Vibhuti and Tiwari did nothing to stop him. She forces Tiwari to go to Vibhuti's house and bring her father back. Tiwari goes there and Anita is happily ready to let Angoori's father leave. However, Vibhuti stops him. Meanwhile, Angoori's father uses Anita's money to buy a whole basket full of fruits and alcohol for himself.

Catch a preview of the next episode here.

In tonight's episode, Happu Singh goes to Angoori’s house asking to meet her father. Angoori tells him that her father is living in Anita’s house. Happu Singh goes to Anita’s house and Angoori’s father opens the door. Seeing the police outside he shuts is and goes in. When Happu Singh knocks again, Vibhuti opens the door. Anita also shows up dressed like Angoori’s father with a helmet on her head. Will Anita help Angoori’s father escape the police? Stay tuned to find out.

