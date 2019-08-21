'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain', August 21, preview: Happu Singh insults Tiwari, Angoori, asks them to leave dinner table

In Tuesday’s episode of 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain', Saxena’s grandfather says that Pudinanath used to flirt with Lady Anita in the 1920’s. He also spoke about his revolutionary group which has Tika, Tilu, Malkhan and Pellu Khan in it. Anita argues with Vibhuti for flirting with Angoori in 1920. Angoori is also upset since Tiwari flirted with Anita. As the story continues, Victor Das and Lady Anita invite Pudinanath and Kastoori to their house for dinner.

In tonight's episode, Happu Singh is a British Soldier Lord Hipdonald and Anita’s father in 1920. He gets angry seeing Indians like Pudinanath and his wife Kastoori in his house. He insults them and asks them to leave the dinner table. Then he asks the other Indian Victor Das who married his wife Anita, to polish his shoes while everyone else eats. How will Victor Das react to Happu Singh insulting him and his guests? Stay tuned to find out.

