'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain', August 23, preview: Why did Lord Vincent punish Lord Hipdonald?

In Thursday's episode of 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain', Victor Das reveals his real identity is Kranti Narayan. Kastoori says that he inspired her to join the revolution. Lord Hipdonald, meanwhile, makes arrangements for a welcome party for Lord Vincent Chochle. Kastoori enters the party as a dancer and soon mixes a drug in Hipdonald and Lord Chochle's drinks. Unfortunately, Doctor Dam notices this and makes everyone alert about it.

In tonight's episode, Kranti Narayan and Pudinanath stand in between Lord Kayar and their wives. Which is why they get caught. Lord Vincent Chochle orders to hang Kranti Narayan and Pudinantah till death. But what amazed us was that along with the Kranti Narayan and Pudinanath, we also see Lord Hipdonald.

