Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain

'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain', August 23, preview: Why did Lord Vincent punish Lord Hipdonald?

 Kranti Narayan and Pudinanath stand in between Lord Kayar and their wives. Which is why they get caught. Lord Vincent Chochle orders to hang Kranti Narayan and Pudinantah till death.

&#039;Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain&#039;, August 23, preview: Why did Lord Vincent punish Lord Hipdonald?
Image Courtesy: Zee5

In Thursday's episode of 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain', Victor Das reveals his real identity is Kranti Narayan. Kastoori says that he inspired her to join the revolution. Lord Hipdonald, meanwhile, makes arrangements for a welcome party for Lord Vincent Chochle. Kastoori enters the party as a dancer and soon mixes a drug in Hipdonald and Lord Chochle's drinks. Unfortunately, Doctor Dam notices this and makes everyone alert about it.

Watch the latest episode here.

In tonight's episode, Kranti Narayan and Pudinanath stand in between Lord Kayar and their wives. Which is why they get caught. Lord Vincent Chochle orders to hang Kranti Narayan and Pudinantah till death. But what amazed us was that along with the Kranti Narayan and Pudinanath, we also see Lord Hipdonald.

Why did Lord Vincent punish his loyal officer Lord Hipdonald? Watch the episode to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain', now streaming on ZEE5.

Tags:
Bhabi Ji Ghar Par HainBhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain previewZee Tv serial updates
