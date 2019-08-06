close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain

'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain', August 6, preview: Anita's plan shocks Angoori

Angoori is at Anita’s house when another man visits her. He tells them how his wife doesn’t appreciate him.

&#039;Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain&#039;, August 6, preview: Anita&#039;s plan shocks Angoori
Image Courtesy: Zee5

New Delhi: In Monday's episode of 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain', Anita and Vibhuti win best couple award along with Angoori and Tiwari. However, later in the night, Anita claims that she earned the award more than Vibhuti while Angoori said that she deserved it more than Tiwari. Vibhuti calls Anita old and says he has earned the award for the household work he does. Tiwari claims Angoori is an idiot and he is the one smart enough to win an award.

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here.

In tonight's episode, Angoori is at Anita’s house when another man visits her. He tells them how his wife doesn’t appreciate him. Anita tells the man and Angoori that there is one way to get their spouses to appreciate them more. He gives them a plan which shocks Angoori as well as the man in her house. What is Anita’s plan and who is the man involved in her plan? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain', now streaming on ZEE5.

Tags:
Bhabi Ji Ghar Par HainBhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain previewZee Tv serial updates
Next
Story

'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain', August 5, recap: Will Angoori and Anita teach their husbands a lesson?

Must Watch

PT4M2S

Top 25: Watch top news headlines of the day