'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain', August 6, preview: Anita's plan shocks Angoori

New Delhi: In Monday's episode of 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain', Anita and Vibhuti win best couple award along with Angoori and Tiwari. However, later in the night, Anita claims that she earned the award more than Vibhuti while Angoori said that she deserved it more than Tiwari. Vibhuti calls Anita old and says he has earned the award for the household work he does. Tiwari claims Angoori is an idiot and he is the one smart enough to win an award.

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here.

In tonight's episode, Angoori is at Anita’s house when another man visits her. He tells them how his wife doesn’t appreciate him. Anita tells the man and Angoori that there is one way to get their spouses to appreciate them more. He gives them a plan which shocks Angoori as well as the man in her house. What is Anita’s plan and who is the man involved in her plan? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain', now streaming on ZEE5.