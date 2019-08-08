'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain', August 7, recap: Will Vibhuti and Tiwari find out the truth about their wives?

In the earlier episode of 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai', Anita comes up with a plan where both she and Angoori pretend to have affairs to make their husbands understand their importance. Angoori pretends to have an affair with Cheddi, the laundry man who is also tired of his wife, while Anita fakes her relationship with Anurag, her best friend Minal's husband. Vibhuti and Tiwari both find each other's wives are having affairs. Meanwhile, Tika, Tilu and Malkhan realise they need money to go to Canada

In Wednesday's episode, Tiwari goes to meet Anita. She hears him coming and decides to pull his leg. While he is talking to her, Anita pretends to get a call from Anurag. She blows kisses to him over the phone while Tiwari is sitting next to her. Tiwari leaves without telling Anita that he saw her with Anurag in the restaurant.

Vibhuti and Tiwari are sitting down to drink while they consider telling each other that their wives are having affairs. However, Tilu interrupts Tiwari when he is trying to talk about Anita’s affair. Prem interrupts Vibhuti and takes him away before he can talk about Angoori’s affair.

When Tiwari goes to bed that night, Angoori speaks to Cheddi and calls him darling. She flirts with him and asks him to meet her at a garden the next day. Tiwari panics hearing Angoori flirt with another man. Vibhuti also pretends to be asleep when he hears Anita flirt with Anurag. He confronts her but she ignores him and walks out.

When Tiwari follows Angoori out of the bedroom, Tilu sneaks in and robs 25 thousand rupees. Tika, Tilu and Malkhan go to Happu Singh’s police station. They pretend to have a fight to distract Happu Singh. Tika steals 25 thousand too and brings it to Prem Chaudhary.

