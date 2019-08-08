close

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain

'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain', August 8, preview: Tiwari finds Angoori flirting with Cheddi

Tiwari and Vibhuti are hiding and watching this in shock. They go to Tiwari’s house and find Angoori dancing with Cheddi in the living room.

&#039;Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain&#039;, August 8, preview: Tiwari finds Angoori flirting with Cheddi
Image Courtesy: Zee5

In Wednesday's episode of 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain', Tiwari tries to ask Anita if she is having an affair with Anurag as he finds her blowing kisses to him over the phone. Tiwari and Vibhuti meet up are afraid to tell each other that their wives are having an affair. Later, Tiwari overhears Angoori flirting with Cheddi and asking him to meet her. Vibhuti also hears Anita flirting with Anurag. While Tiwari is distracted by Angoori’s affair, Tika steals money from him to go to Canada.

Catch a preview of the next episode here.

In tonight's episode, Anita is dancing with Anurag in the living room. Tiwari and Vibhuti are hiding and watching this in shock. They go to Tiwari’s house and find Angoori dancing with Cheddi in the living room. This shocks them even more. How will Tiwari and Vibhuti react? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain', now streaming on ZEE5.

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain previewZee Tv serial updates
