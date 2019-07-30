'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain', July 30, preview: Angoori asks Vibhuti to call her 'behen'

In Monday's episode of 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain', Anita and Vibhuti get a call from a distant relative Chandrabhan Singh Lara in South Africa, saying they will inherit his property worth Rs 14,000 crore. Saxena is the lawyer for Vibhuti's distant relative and tells them that the couple is not the only relatives of Lara, Angoori and Tiwari also are. They find out that Angoori and Vibhuti are brother and sister. On the other hand, Tiwari finds out he is Anita's uncle.

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here.

In tonight's episode, Angoori asks Vibhuti to call her ‘behen’. Vibhuti refuses to call Angoori his sister. Saxena shows up from inside a garbage dump. He tells Vibhuti to follow the rules of he won’t get the money. Tiwari also refuses to address Anita as ‘beti’. Anita tells Saxena that Vibhuti is not following the rules. Saxena warns Tiwari that if he doesn’t follow the rules Lara Chacha will disqualify him. Will Vibhuti and Tiwari follow the rules? Stay tuned to find out.

