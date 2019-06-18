close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain June 18, 2019 episode preview: Amma saves Vibhuti-Angoori

In the episode, Vibhuti discovers about him being a king.

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain June 18, 2019 episode preview: Amma saves Vibhuti-Angoori
Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the upcoming episode of &TV's popular sitcom 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain', Vibhuti Narayan Mishra, who is hanging on the tree branch along with Angoori Bhabhi dozes off in between and dreams about the latter. Angoori meanwhile expresses her inability to hold on to the branch. 

Amid all of this, Amma and Pandit Ramphal can be seen searching the herb and that's when they spot Angoori and Vibhuti hanging on the branch. Amma and Pandit save the two on time.

Meanwhile, Manmohan Tiwari is unable to reach the spot on time as his car breaks down, however, Angoori finds out the herb which solves all the problem. 

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here:

In the next episode of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain, Saxena is with an old looking king in a temple. Vibhuti is praying in the temple and bends to touch the foot of the idol. Vibhuti’s shirt lifts up as her bends. The man dressed as a king sees Vibhuti’s tattoo on his back. He tells Vibhuti that the sign means he is a king. Tiwari is surprised to read in the newspapers that Vibhuti is a future king, but Angoori is impressed.

Watch the latest episodes of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

Tags:
Bhabi Ji Ghar Par HainBhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain written updatesZee 5Angoori BhabhiZee Tv serial updates
Next
Story

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain June 17 2019 episode recap: Vibhuti and Angoori fall off the cliff

Must Watch

PT3M40S

5W1H: Shafiqur Rahman Barq says ‘Vande Mataram' is against Islam