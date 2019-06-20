close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain June 19, 2019 episode update: Vibhuti enjoys being a king

In tonight's episode, Vibhuti tries to live the life of a king.

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain June 19, 2019 episode update: Vibhuti enjoys being a king
Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, we saw how Anu wishes to not have gotten married to Vibhuti Narayan Mishra and instead accepted the marriage proposal of Royal Prince Rinvijay. She tells Vibhu that she married him only because he proposed to her first. After hearing all of this, Vibhuti goes to the temple and prays to god. There, a royal courtier notices a tattoo on his back and realises Vibhuti is a king. 

On learning upon Vibhuti's royal lineage, Anu feels ecstatic. 

Watch the latest episode here:

In tonight’s episode, Tiwari reads in the morning newspapers that Vibhuti is a king of a lost kingdom. He refuses to accept this, but Angoori is impressed. Vibhuti enters the colony with his minister Saxena. He is welcomed by everyone in the colony.

People are dancing and celebrating the King’s arrival. Tiwari taunts Vibhuti about not being an actual king. Saxena threatens to burn Tiwari in boiling hot oil. Tiwari doubts if Vibhuti has money to buy oil. The colony goes against Tiwari.

Anu doesn’t find any of her clothes worthy of being a queen. When Anu asks for new clothes, Vibhuti asks her for more money to show he is a king. Anu is tempted by earning crores of rupees later and gives him money. Vibhuti goes to meet Angoori when Saxena shows up saying that they need more money.

Tiwari goes to meet Anu who tries to be superior to him. He makes her call him Maharani and makes him sit on the floor instead of the sofa. Tiwari leaves feeling insulted. When he sees Angoori at night, she tells him how impressed she was seeing Vibhuti as a king. Vibhuti gets angry at her and goes to sleep.

Will Vibhuti be able to live like a king for a week? To find out, watch the upcoming episodes of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain, also available on ZEE5.

 

Tags:
Bhabi Ji Ghar Par HainBhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain written updatesZee 5Angoori BhabhiZee Tv serial updates
Next
Story

IVenture- a Zee TV Singapore initiative curated for the entrepreneur community

Must Watch

PT2M35S

Watch: Rahul gandhi busy with his mobile phone during President's address in parliament