Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain June 20, 2019 episode preview: King Vibhuti donates money

New Delhi: In the upcoming episode of the popular sitcom, we will see that Manmohan Tiwari refuses to believe that Vibhuti Narayan Mishra is a king. Vibhu is welcomed in his colony as he enters dressed as a king and Saxena his minister. When Tiwari finds them, he ridicules Vibhuti.

Then, Angoori tries to find out if Vibhu is the real king. On the other hand, Saxena warns Vibhu that there is no more money left to live like a king. And 'queen' Anu makes fun of Tiwari for not being from a royal family.

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Vibhuti is holding court in his house. Tika, Tilu and Malkhan ask him for 500 rupees. Vibhuti gives them 500 rupees. Everybody chants Vibhuti’s praise for giving away money. Prem Kumar tells the king that he had a friend Vibhuti who was poor earlier. Prem Kumar had given 5 lakhs to Vibhuti as a loan and wants his money back. The King, Vibhuti, refuses to help Prem Kumar and people don’t cheer for him. Stay tuned to find out how many more people Vibhuti owes money to.

