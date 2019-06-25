close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain June 25, 2019 episode preview: Vibhuti and Manmohan fall off the scooty

In the preview of the next episode, Vibhuti and Manmohan meet with an accident while travelling on the scooty. 

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain June 25, 2019 episode preview: Vibhuti and Manmohan fall off the scooty
Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, Vibhuti Narayan Mishra confesses about stealing Anu's jewellery to help the hungry. Meanwhile, chief minister of Jhingurpur gets a phone call from the king asking to stop Vibhu's swearing-in ceremony. He reveals that Vibhu is not the real king and the real king is someone else. 

In fact, he reveals that Vibhu's mother was a maid in the kingdom who made a similar mark on her son's back to create confusion. 

Watch the latest episode below:

In the preview of the next episode, Vibhuti and Manmohan meet with an accident while travelling on the scooty. Ramkali tells Angoori and Anita that they are having a bad time and they should avoid showing their faces to any men except their husband. The other day, when both the ladies go to visit Vibhuti and Manmohan to the hospital, Anita looks at Manmohan and the ceiling fan falls on him. 

What do you think will happen in the next episode? Let us know your thoughts in the comments with the hashtag #BhabiJiGharParHain.

Catch all the episodes of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain, exclusively on ZEE5.

 

Tags:
Bhabi Ji Ghar Par HainBhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain written updatesZee 5Zee Tv serial updates
Next
Story

Kundali Bhagya June 25, 2019 episode preview: Will Preeta's innocence be proved?

Must Watch

PT4M13S

'Triple Talaq' is our personal matter, Only 'The Quran' is accepted on this to us: Azam Khan