asim riaz

Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana celebrates boyfriend Asim Riaz's 28th birthday - See pics

Asim, who has now become a rapper, as a birthday gift to his fans, released his second rap song ‘Sky High’ on his birthday. The song also features Himanshi.

New Delhi: Former Bigg Boss 13 contestants, actress Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz have been going strong and giving us major couple goals. The actress took to her Instagram on Tuesday (July 13) to share sneak-peaks of Asim’s birthday celebration.

The actor’s home is beautifully decorated with white, gold and black balloons. Asim can be seen cutting multiple cakes. Apart from Himanshi, Asim’s family and close friends are also present at the celebration.

Asim fell heads over heels in love with Himanshi when she entered Bigg Boss 13 as a wild contestant. The actress, who was in a relationship at the time, slowly developed feelings for Asim. Rest is history as they say.

Asim, who has now become a rapper, as a birthday gift to his fans, released his second rap song ‘Sky High’ on his birthday. The song also features Himanshi.

“#SKYHIGH OUT NOW ON MY OFFICIAL YOUTUBE CHANNEL LINK IN THE BIO,” wrote the Bigg Boss alum in his Instagram account.

Asim has appeared in various other music videos with Himanshi. Some of them are Arijit Singh’s Dil ko maine di kasam, Preetinder’s Khyaal rakhya kar and Neha Kakkar’s Kalla sohna nai.

The lovebirds in November 2020 celebrated one year of togetherness.

