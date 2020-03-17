Bigg Boss 13 fame Rashami Desai oozes oomph in a mustard saree, reveals new look from 'Naagin 4'

New Delhi: Television actress Rashami Desai remained the most talked about contestants this year inside the 'Bigg Boss 13' house. Her friendships, fights and changing equations with other inmates like Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz always hogged the limelight.

The actress has now bagged a part in Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms' popular TV show 'Naagin 4'. She took to Instagram and shared her new look with fans. Rashami plays the character named Shalakha on the show and posed wearing a mustard saree.

Check out her sizzling picture:

Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms' supernatural franchise fiction show 'Naagin 4' is the fourth instalment of the superhit show which stars Nia Sharma, Anita Hassanandani, Jasmin Bhasin besides others.

'Naagin' happens to be a top scorer in TRP race and has always been appreciated by viewers for its plot and content.

Rashami Desai was last seen in the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 13' and was one of the top five finalists.