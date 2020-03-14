हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rashami Desai

Bigg Boss 13 fame Rashami Desai turns 'Naagin', shares first look teaser - Watch

Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms' supernatural franchise fiction show 'Naagin 4' is the fourth instalment of the superhit show which stars Nia Sharma, Anita Hassanandani, Jasmin Bhasin  besides others. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular telly celebrity and 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Rashami Desai has now made her stunning entry in the superhit TV show 'Naagin 4'. She will be seen playing a character named Shalaka on the show. And she announced her entry on social media along with a powerful teaser too. 

Rashami wrote: And here begins a new journey, a time to start something new and venture into the mystical world of Naagin! You've seen me and loved me as Tapasya, as Shorvori, and now I'm bringing forth to you a new side of me with this new show! Hope to receive the same amount of love from you all for my new project, Naagin 4 only at #colors today at 8pm. #Naagin4withRashamiDesai #RashamiDesai #Naagin4 #gratitude @ektarkapoor @colorstv @altbalaji

Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms' supernatural franchise fiction show 'Naagin 4' is the fourth instalment of the superhit show which stars Nia Sharma, Anita Hassanandani, Jasmin Bhasin besides others. 

'Naagin' happens to be a top scorer in TRP race and has always been appreciated by viewers for its plot and content. 

Rashami Desai was last seen in the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 13' and was one of the top five finalists. 

 

