Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan supports Asim after Paras takes dig at his financial status

Even, actor Gautam Gulati, who won "Bigg Boss 8", showed his support towards Asim Riaz.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: #WeareproudofYouAsim has been trending on Twitter after Asim Riaz and Paras Chabbra's fight during the last episode. In the episode, Paras was seen commenting on Asim's look and his financial status, calling him 'PG mein rehne wala'.

While reacting to Paras' demeaning remarks, Asim chose to stay calm. Paras' behaviour did not go down well not only with the housemates but also social media users, including celebrities.

Actress and "Bigg Boss 7" winner Gauahar Khan took to Twitter to lend her support towards Asim by putting a yellow heart emoji after Asim's name in her tweet.

Even, actor Gautam Gulati, who won "Bigg Boss 8", showed his support towards Asim.

"Asim's hands in his pocket lol... I completely understand. Asim aaj khel gaya," Gautam wrote.

Condemning Paras' behaviour, actress Sambhavna Seth tweeted: "Paras has gone overboard today..Even he knew he was talking all shit with Asim..sabke saath khelte khelte aaj khud ke lagg gaye."

"Bigg Boss 13" airs on Colors TV.

 

