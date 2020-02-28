हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bigg Boss 13

'Bigg Boss 13' winner Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's 'romantic' reunion sends internet into a meltdown - Watch

Sidharth and Shehnaaz dance to 'Ve Maahi' from Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra's 'Kesari' and their chemistry is just unmissable. They look at each other and dance like no one's watching. 

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@shehnaazgill

New Delhi: 'Bigg Boss 13' winner Sidharth Shukla and his co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill had a 'romantic return' on the sets of her new show 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge'. Remember the picture of the duo that went crazy? Now it appears that it was taken while they were filming for an episode of 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge'. A video of Sidharth and Shehnaaz's dance has been shared by Colors TV on social media and needless to say, it has sent the internet into a meltdown.

"Sid-Naaz ka romantic return," is how the channel has described the act before the video plays. Take a look:

Fans couldn't be more excited about their reunion and comments such as "no one can beat them they are the best" and "perfect match" have been posted on the video.

Meanwhile, here's the aforementioned picture Sidharth shared as his first post after 'Bigg Boss 13' ended. Of course, it had to be with Shehnaaz. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Back Again #myfirstpost

A post shared by Sidharth Shukla (@realsidharthshukla) on

And, Shehnaaz shared this:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#Sidnaaz 

A post shared by Shehnaaz Shine (@shehnaazgill) on

'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' is Shehnaaz's show with co-contestant Paras Chhabra.

