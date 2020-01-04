'Bigg Boss 13' written update: Madhurima fails to become the new captain, Mahira slaps Paras

The 'Bigg Boss' house saw fun moments in the morning as Vishal Aditya Singh turned into a news anchor and narrated the latest happenings. He highlighted the 'muddas' inside the house. Madhurima Tuli then pointed out his mistakes and calls him a misfit for a talk show. The banter brought laughs to their faces as they enjoyed the camaraderie.

Later in the day, Bigg Boss reprimanded the contestants for not taking his warnings during the luxury budget task seriously and gave them a second chance to elect the new captain of the house. Bigg Boss announced that since Madhurima was the 'sanchalak' during the task, she will be the contender of captainship and the contestants can decide on it unanimously. While Vishal, Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz and Shefali Bagga vote for Madhurima, Paras Chhabra, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaz Gill, Mahira Sharma and Shefali Jariwala oppose to it.

The fight over 'roti' also continued. Irked over Mahira's attitude over kitchen duties, Rashami told Shehnaaz that she will make her own food and will not have the one cooked by Mahira. Mahira gets agitated and walks away. She also gets angry on Paras for his comments against her. He then tries to pacify her but fails. Paras makes another attempt to talk to Mahira and in fit of rage, she slaps him. However, things get sorted between the duo after Mahira apologises to him.

Meanwhile, famous astrologer Prem Jyotish entered the house. He called the contestants one by one and told them about their future. While a few got to hear good news about them, a few faced concern.

Prem Jyotish told Paras that in the near future, his relationship will see a drastic change. Aarti was told that marriage is on the cards and she will witness progress in her career post-2021. He told Mahira to be emotionally strong. He told Shehnaz to start making the decision herself and focus on her personal relationships. He advised Rashami to not let her relationship problems impact her career.

After Prem Jyotish left the house, Bigg Boss informed that there will be no captain in the house for a week.