Bigg Boss 13 written update: Mastermind Vikas Gupta bent on changing the game

New Delhi: On the second day of the connections round, the game took an interesting turn. Bigg Boss announces the captaincy task titled 'Noton Ki Baarish', in which the entire house is converted into a note printing factory and a wall divides it into two halves. While the contestants are the designated workers of the factory printing the currency, the connections have to secure the notes and put it in a safe assigned to them.

As soon as the buzzer rings, the contestants have to empty the sacks full of notes and spill it on the other side. The connection with the maximum amount of money will win the round and get to eliminate one contestant from the captaincy task. The winning contestant will be declared the captain and secure a spot in the finale and the connection will get special powers.



Vikas Gupta, Sidharth Shukla's connection, started prepping for the task and joined hands with Shefali Jariwala, Paras Chhabra's connection. He also tried to bring on board Shehnaz Gill's brother Shehbaz and Kashmera Shah, Aarti Singh's connection. After much planning, Shehbaz and Kashmera backed out and this agitated Vikas. Kashmera and Vikas also locked horns ahead of the task.

Meanwhile, Himanshi Khurana also revealed the actual reason behind Shehnaz and her past rivalry. She said that their makeup artist was the bone of contention who pitted the two against each other. The duo clear the air between and bury the hatchet.