Bigg Boss 14: After Rubina Dilaik’s sister Jyotika stands up to Jasmin Bhasin, fans trend ‘Jyotika Is The Boss’

New Delhi: ‘Bigg Boss 14’ contestants Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin were embroiled in an ugly fight in the latest episode during a Ticket to Finale task.

Jasmin Bhasin, who is currently back in the house as housemate Aly Goni's connection, got engaged in a verbal spat with Rubina and her sister Jyotika.

"You are ugly mouth woman," Rubina told Jasmin during the fight. To this, Jasmin retorted: "You are an ugly woman top to toe."

Rubina hit back and said that Jasmin should keep her jealousy to herself.

Jasmin retorted, “Khud aesi ki tesi karwaali poore show mein, jeetne ke liye (you have damaged your reputation in a bid to win the show)."

As the fight got heated, Rubina shouted at Jasmin that she is "spilling" her "unhappiness" on Aly. To this, Jasmin said she should not worry about Aly but about her husband, Abhinav Shukla, who was recently evicted from the house.

Jasmin then further attacked Rubina and said she isn't one of her family members who will listen to her orders. Rubina’s sister Jyotika Dilaik then entered the fight and told Jasmin that she did not enter the show to listen to such rubbish talk from her. She then revealed that Jasmin spoke ill about Rubina and Abhinav outside the ‘Bigg Boss 14’ house. After Jyotika took a stand for her sister and slammed Jasmin, Rubina's fans started trending the hashtag #jyotikaistheboss on Twitter.

(With inputs from IANS)