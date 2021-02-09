हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jasmin Bhasin

Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin labelled 'jealous Naagin' by Rabina Dilaik fans

Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin labelled &#039;jealous Naagin&#039; by Rabina Dilaik fans
File photo

NEW DELHI: Television actress Jasmin Bhasin has entered the Bigg Boss house as Aly Soni’s girlfriend on the account of Connections Week, a segment when contestants bring their friends and family into the show. However, things aren’t going well for her in the house. The 'Dil Se Dil Tak' actress has been accused by social media users of spreading negativity and being a ‘jealous Naagin’ due to her interference in Rubina Dilaik and her boyfriend Aly Goni’s friendship. 

During the course of the show, Aly Goni and Rubina Dilaik have become close friends and developed a strong bond. But when Aly’s girlfriend Jasmin stepped in the house, she tried to steer Aly away from Rubina by bad-mouthing Rubina. But Aly remained supportive of Rubina and said she helped him a lot. However, Jasmin warned Aly to not look like somebody’s sidekick. Her boyfriend was quite upset with her opinions and said, "It is not that Jasmin!" which she countered by saying, "Why not give her the trophy as well?"

Jasmin also spoke ill against the couple, Rubina and Abhinav during Monday’s episode. Rubina quickly sensed Jasmin’s animosity towards her and requested Aly to calm her down and ease the situation.

Fans were shocked to see Jasmin’s hostility towards Rubina especially when she just recently entered the Bigg Boss house as a contestant. Many tweeted about their disapproval of her behaviour and called her a real life ‘jealous Naagin’ alluding to her role in the TV show Naagin. Read the tweets here: 

Singer Amit Tandon also called out Jasmin Bhasin for her negative personality on Twitter and attached a video as proof of Bhasin’s bitching sessions from the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. 

