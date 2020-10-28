Bigg Boss 14: Amid uproar over 'anti-Marathi' remark by Jaan Kumar Sanu, an apology from the channel

New Delhi: Colors TV, the channel on which 'Bigg Boss 14' airs, has issued an apology for singer Jaan Kumar Sanu's 'anti-Marathi' comment on the reality show. In a recent episode of 'Bigg Boss 14', Jaan asked his fellow housemate Nikki Tamboli to not speak to him in Marathi. His statement didn't do down well with a section of people, who termed it "insulting" and "anti-Marathi."

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Amey Khopkar issued a warning to Jaan Kumar Sanu.

He said, "Within 24 hours if Jaan Kumar Sanu doesn't apologise then 'Bigg Boss 14' shooting will be stopped. If one has to stay in Maharashtra then you have to respect the Marathi language."

Amey Khopkar claimed that such a statement is derogatory and disrespectful towards Marathi language.

Now, Colors TV on its official Twitter handle has issued a statement which reads, "We at COLORS apologise for the remarks in relation to the Marathi language made on the Bigg Boss episode aired on Tuesday, 27th October. We had no intentions of hurting sentiments of the people of Maharastra."

'Bigg Boss 14' started airing earlier this month. It is hosted by superstar Salman Khan.

For the uninitiated, Jaan Kumar Sanu is the son of popular singer Kumar Sanu.