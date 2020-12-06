Bigg Boss 14 evicted contestant Nikki Tamboli on her journey: I will cherish for life

New Delhi: On Saturday’s Weekend Ka Vaar of 'Bigg Boss 14', Nikki Tamboli lost a chance to make it to the finale. She got evicted due to less number of votes, host Salman Khan announced. It was an emotional moment for Nikki, who often confessed how badly she wanted to win the title. Salman, too, appreciated her journey inside the house and said that it was great to know her.

Post her eviction, Nikki Tamboli took to Instagram to share about her journey with an appreciation post and thanked her fans for their support.

The first video she uploaded was of the goodbyes between her and the other contestants and Eijaz Khan getting very emotional as he wished her.

The second post is a video of the moment in the show when Salmaan Khan talks kindly about her while gently putting the news to her that she has been evicted. In this post, she said, “A journey, I will cherish for life. Especially @beingsalmankhan who was always so appreciative and kind to me. Thank you for always guiding me through the right path! I want to thank each and everyone of you'll for giving me so much love and lauding my game. I am truly blessed and grateful for everything that I have received. Thank you.”

Take a look at the posts of Nikki Tamboli’s last moments in the show:

Eijaz Khan and Abhinav Shukla are the finalists for this season and in Sunday’s episode of ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ one more contestant will be evicted among Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin and Rahul Vaidya.

Meanwhile, former Bigg Boss contestants Vikas Gupta, Rakhi Sawant, Kashmera Shah, Arshi Khan, Manu Punjabi and Rahul Mahajan will enter the house as "Bigg Boss 14 Challengers." They will be competing against the 'Bigg Boss 14' finalists.