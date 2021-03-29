हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Aly Goni Jasmin Bhasin

Bigg Boss 14 fame Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin can’t get enough of each other this Holi

Bigg Boss 14 love-birds Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, who rocked the reality show with their chemistry, cannot seem to get enough of each other. 

Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 14 love-birds Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, who rocked the reality show with their chemistry, cannot seem to get enough of each other. The couple who is often spotted together celebrated Holi in a total filmy style.

Aly shared a glimpse of it through his Instagram account. The ‘Khatron ke Khiladi season 9’ participant shared a loved up photo with Jasmin Bhasin. He also posted a filmy video with his ladylove.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@alygoni)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@alygoni)

Aly and Jasmin, who earlier claimed that they are just best friends, confessed their romantic feelings for each other on Bigg Boss 14. The couple since then has been inseparable and comfortably pose together for paparazzi. 

Aly and Jasmin's fans fondly call them #Jasly which is now a popular hashtag on social media as well. After Bigg Boss got over, Jasmin Bhasin visited beau Aly Goni’s hometown Jammu with him.

Their pictures and videos often break the internet. On the work front, the duo was seen together in Tony Kakkar's chartbuster song 'Tera Suit'. The track went on to become a huge hit within days of its release online. 

 

